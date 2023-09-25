Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO: GMP, subscription status, other details about SME issue1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 03:09 PM IST
Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹30 in grey market today, say market observers
Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO: The initial public offering of Saakshi Medtech and Panels Limited has opened today and the public issue will remain open for subscription till 27th September 2023. The book build issue has been offered at a price band of ₹92 to ₹97 per equity share and the issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME emerge platform. Meanwhile, the SME stock is available for trade in grey market.
