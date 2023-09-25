comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 25 2023 15:59:39
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.35 0.51%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 618.6 -0.4%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 239.6 0.69%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 414.05 -1.1%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,474.75 -1.42%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO: GMP, subscription status, other details about SME issue
Back

Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO: The initial public offering of Saakshi Medtech and Panels Limited has opened today and the public issue will remain open for subscription till 27th September 2023. The book build issue has been offered at a price band of 92 to 97 per equity share and the issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME emerge platform. Meanwhile, the SME stock is available for trade in grey market. 

According to stock market observers, Saakshi Medtech and Panels shares are available at a premium of 30 in grey market today.

Important Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO details

1] Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO GMP: According to market observers, Saakshi Medtech and Panels shares are available at a premium of 30 in grey market today.

2] Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO subscription status: By 2:44 PM on day one of subscription, the NSE SME IPO has been subscribed over 0.41 times. The public issue has received bids for 19,04,400 shares against 4,656,000 shares on offer.

3] Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO price: The company has fixed issue price at 92 to 97 per equity share.

4] Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO date: The issue has opened today and it will remain open till 27th September 2023.

5] Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO size: The company aims to raise 45.16 crore from this book build issue.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

6] Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the NSE SME IPO comprises 1200 company shares.

7] Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO investment limit: A retail investor would require minimum 1,16,400 ( 97 x 1200) to apply for the SME issue.

8] Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO allotment date: The likely date for share allocation is 3rd October 2023.

9] Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointedas oficial registrar of the public offer.

10] Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO listing date: The issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME Emerge platform and the likely date for share listing is 6th October 2023.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 25 Sep 2023, 03:22 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App