Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO: GMP, subscription status, other details about SME issue

1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 03:09 PM IST Asit Manohar

  • Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of 30 in grey market today, say market observers

Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO price: The company has fixed issue price at 92 to 97 per equity share.

Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO: The initial public offering of Saakshi Medtech and Panels Limited has opened today and the public issue will remain open for subscription till 27th September 2023. The book build issue has been offered at a price band of 92 to 97 per equity share and the issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME emerge platform. Meanwhile, the SME stock is available for trade in grey market.

According to stock market observers, Saakshi Medtech and Panels shares are available at a premium of 30 in grey market today.

Important Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO details

2] Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO subscription status: By 2:44 PM on day one of subscription, the NSE SME IPO has been subscribed over 0.41 times. The public issue has received bids for 19,04,400 shares against 4,656,000 shares on offer.

4] Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO date: The issue has opened today and it will remain open till 27th September 2023.

5] Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO size: The company aims to raise 45.16 crore from this book build issue.

6] Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the NSE SME IPO comprises 1200 company shares.

7] Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO investment limit: A retail investor would require minimum 1,16,400 ( 97 x 1200) to apply for the SME issue.

8] Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO allotment date: The likely date for share allocation is 3rd October 2023.

9] Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointedas oficial registrar of the public offer.

10] Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO listing date: The issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME Emerge platform and the likely date for share listing is 6th October 2023.

Updated: 25 Sep 2023, 03:22 PM IST
