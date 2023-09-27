Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO subscribed over 91 times on on last day of issue; NIIs steal the show
Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO Subscription Status: The initial public offering (IPO) of electrical panel manufacturer received a strong response from investors on the third and last day of its issue. Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO has been subscribed 91.67 per cent on Wednesday, September 27. The small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) IPO opened for subscription on Monday, September 25 and closed today.
