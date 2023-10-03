Saakshi Medtech shares make stellar debut, stock lists at 50.5% premium at ₹146 on NSE SME
Saakshi Medtech shares make stellar debut on NSE SME, listed at ₹146 per share, 50.5% higher than issue price of ₹97.
Saakshi Medtech listing date: Saakshi Medtech shares made a stellar debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Saakshi Medtech share price today was listed at ₹146 per share, 50.5% higher than the issue price of ₹97.
