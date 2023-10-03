Saakshi Medtech listing date: Saakshi Medtech shares made a stellar debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Saakshi Medtech share price today was listed at ₹146 per share, 50.5% higher than the issue price of ₹97.

Post a stellar listing, Saakshi Medtech share price was locked in 5% upper circuit. At 10:04 IST, Saakshi Medtech shares were trading at ₹153.30 apiece on NSE SME.

Saakshi Medtech IPO price band was set in the range of ₹92 to ₹97 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Saakshi Medtech IPO lot size was 1200 equity shares and in multiples of 1200 equity shares thereafter.

Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO Details

Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO is a book built issue of ₹45.16 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 46.56 lakh shares. A bidder applied in lots and one lot of the NSE SME IPO comprises 1200 company shares. A retail investor would require minimum ₹1,16,400 ( ₹97 x 1200) to apply for the SME issue.

Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO is Hem Finlease.

Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO GMP today:

Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO GMP today or grey market premium is ₹36. This indicated Saakshi Medtech and Panels share price were trading at a premium of ₹36 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Saakshi Medtech and Panels share price was ₹133 apiece, which is 37.11 per cent higher than the IPO price of ₹97.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

