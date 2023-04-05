Saas firm Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services gets Sebi's approval for IPO. Details here2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 10:32 PM IST
- The company received its final observation letter from Sebi on March 29, 2023. ICICI Securities is the co-ordinating lead manager for the IPO.
Fintech-SaaS firm, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has received the final observations from the market regulator SEBI for its proposed initial public offering (IPO). Zaggle is a leading player in spend management with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base.
