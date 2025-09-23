Saatvik Green Energy IPO day 3 Live: GMP, review to subscription status. Good or bad for investors?

Saatvik Green Energy IPO day 3 Live: The initial public offering (IPO) of Saatvik Green Energy Limited hit the Indian primary market on 19 September 2025, and the Saatvik Green Energy IPO subscription will remain open until 23 September 2025. This means the Saatvik Green Energy IPO date is from Friday to Tuesday, and investors have just one day to apply for the public issue. The company has fixed the Saatvik Green Energy IPO price band at ₹442 to ₹465 per equity share. The mainboard IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The public issue aims to raise ₹900 crore, of which ₹700 crore is expected from fresh shares, while the remaining ₹200 crore is reserved for offer for sale (OFS).

Saatvik Green Energy IPO GMP today Meanwhile, Saatvik Green Energy's IPO created a buzz in the grey market much before the opening of its subscription. However, that buzz has fizzled down after the end of bidding on day one. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹9 in the grey market today. Saatvik Green Energy's IPO GMP today is ₹9, which signals a 2% listing gain for potential investors.

Market observers said that the Saatvik Green Energy IPO GMP fell from ₹78 to ₹9, which can be attributed to muted sentiments in the secondary market and tepid Saatvik Green Energy IPO subscription status.

Saatvik Green Energy IPO subscription status By 10:15 AM on day 3 of bidding, the public issue had been booked 1.15 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 1.65 times, whereas its NII segment had been filled 1.48 times. The QIB portion of the book build issue had been subscribed to 0.01 times.

Saatvik Green Energy IPO review Assigning a 'buy' tag to the public issue, Canara Bank Securities said, "Saatvik Green Energy Ltd. is strategically strengthening its market presence by prioritising module capacity expansion, followed by solar cell integration, and gradually extending into raw material manufacturing. While the benefits of backward integration are yet to play out, the Odisha cell facility reflects prudent capital deployment, and the Madhya Pradesh integrated plant offers long-term scalability. At the IPO price of ₹465, the stock is valued at a P/E of 24.36x and P/B of 15.43x versus industry averages of 60.04x and 33.48x, respectively, making it relatively undervalued."

Kunvarji Finstock has also assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue: "We recommend subscribing to this IPO with a medium to long-term view. Based on operational capacities, the company is among the largest manufacturers of solar photovoltaic modules in India. The rising demand for solar cells and panels will sustain the revenue visibility."

Saatvik Green Energy IPO details The most likely Saatvik Green Energy IPO allotment date is 24 September 2025, and the most likely Saatvik Green Energy IPO listing date is 26 September 2025.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.