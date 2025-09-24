Saatvik Green Energy IPO allotment date in focus today. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Saatvik Green Energy IPO allotment date: The Saatvik Green Energy IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, September 24). Investors who applied for the Saatvik Green Energy IPO can check the Saatvik Green Energy IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Solar panel maker Saatvik Green Energy opened for subscription on Friday, September 19 and ended on Tuesday, September 23. By the end of the last bidding day, the issue saw robust response from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) (10.84 times), non-institutional investors (10.04 times) followed by retail investors (2.66 times). Saatvik Green Energy IPO subscription status was 6.57 times on the third day.

Investors can verify if they have obtained shares and their quantities by reviewing the allocation criteria. Moreover, a significant component in evaluating the IPO allotment status is the overall share availability. The company will start the refund process for applicants who did not receive any shares. Shares that have been allocated will be deposited into an individual's demat account.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Thursday, September 25. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Saatvik Green Energy IPO listing date is scheduled for Friday, September 26.

How to check Saatvik Green Energy IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? If you have submitted an application for the Saatvik Green Energy IPO, you can verify the allotment status online on the Kfin Technologies Ltd website, the IPO registrar, today.

Step 1: Visit the Kfin Technologies Ltd website at: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

By clicking the provided link, you will have the choice to check the status using one of five different options.

Step 2: After selecting one of the five URLs, pick "Saatvik Green Energy IPO" from the dropdown menu labeled "Select IPO."

Step 3: To view the status, input your PAN, Demat account number, or application number.

Step 4: - If you opt for the application number choice, start by entering the application number followed by the captcha code, and then click "Submit."

- If you choose the Demat Account option, enter your account details along with the captcha code, and press "Submit."

- For the third choice, which is PAN, input your PAN number with the captcha code, then click "Submit."

How to check Saatvik Green Energy IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Visit the allotment section on the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Choose 'Equity' from the available 'Issue Type' options.

Step 3: Select the 'Issue Name' from the drop-down menu and identify the specific IPO.

Step 4: Input your application number or PAN.

How to check Saatvik Green Energy IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Go to the official NSE site at https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: Sign up with your PAN by clicking on the 'Click here to sign up' link available on the NSE website.

Step 3: Input your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4: On the next page, you can verify the status of your IPO allocation.

Saatvik Green Energy IPO GMP today Saatvik Green Energy IPO GMP today is ₹13. This indicates Saatvik Green Energy share price were trading at a premium of ₹13 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Saatvik Green Energy share price was indicated at ₹478 apiece, which is 2.80% higher than the IPO price of ₹465.

According to the last 8 sessions of grey market activities, the present GMP ( ₹13) indicates a downward trend. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹9.00, while the peak GMP reached ₹78, as per expert analysis.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.