Saatvik Green Energy IPO listing date today. Here’s what GMP, experts signal on share debut

Saatvik Green Energy IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Friday, September 26) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. According to details on the BSE website, Saatvik Green Energy share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Friday's trades. Saatvik Green Energy share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

As per a notification from BSE, trading members of the Exchange are hereby notified that starting Friday, September 26, 2025, the equity shares of Saatvik Green Energy Limited will be listed and allowed for trading on the Exchange in the 'B' Group of Securities.

Saatvik Green Energy IPO allotment was finalised on Wednesday, September 24. The crediting of shares to demat accounts for individuals who have been granted shares took place on Thursday, September 25. Yesterday also marked the completion of the process of returning shares to individuals who have not yet received them. With strong support from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and non institutional investors (NIIS), Saatvik Green Energy IPO subscription status was 6.57 times on the final day of bidding on Tuesday, September 23, as per NSE data.

Also Read | Saatvik Green Energy IPO GMP in focus ahead of listing; what grey market signals

Saatvik Green Energy IPO GMP today Saatvik Green Energy IPO GMP today is ₹10. This indicates Saatvik Green Energy share price was trading at a premium of ₹10 in the grey market, according to market experts.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Saatvik Green Energy share price is indicated at ₹475 apiece, which is 2.15% higher than the IPO price of ₹465.

According to the grey market activities observed in the last ten sessions, the present GMP ( ₹10) indicates a downward trend. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹7.50, while the maximum GMP stands at ₹78, as per expert analysis.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Saatvik Green Energy IPO listing- Here's what experts say According to Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research - Investment Services, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, on the valuation front, based on annualized FY25 earnings, the company is seeking a P/E of 27.4 times, and a post-issue market capitalization of approximately ₹59,102 million, making the issue appears to be fully priced. Based on benefits of backward integration, module capacity expansion, and cell integration which could capitalize in long run in its profitability, investors may hold the issue for long term post listing.

Bhavik Joshi Business Head INVasset PMS, said that Saatvik Green Energy has emerged as one of India’s leading solar PV module manufacturers and a rapidly growing player in the renewable energy ecosystem. The company benefits directly from structural tailwinds in India’s solar market, including the China+1 strategy adopted by developers and the anti-dumping duty on Chinese modules imposed by the government.

Saatvik Green Energy IPO is fully priced, with a post-issue P/E of 27.63 and P/BV of 5.7 at the upper band. While valuations are elevated, Saatvik Green Energy’s market leadership, technology integration, and policy tailwinds provide confidence for medium- to long-term investors seeking exposure to India’s fast-growing solar energy sector.