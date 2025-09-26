Saatvik Green Energy IPO listing date today. Here’s what GMP, experts signal on share debut

Saatvik Green Energy IPO allotment was finalised on Wednesday, September 24. The crediting of shares to demat accounts for individuals who have been granted shares took place on Thursday, September 25. Yesterday also marked the completion of the process of returning shares to individuals who have not yet received them. With strong support from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and non institutional investors (NIIS), Saatvik Green Energy IPO subscription status was 6.57 times on the final day of bidding on Tuesday, September 23, as per NSE data.