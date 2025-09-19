Saatvik Green Energy IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue opens today. Check GMP, review, subscription status. Should you subscribe?

Saatvik Green Energy IPO Day 1 LIVE: Saatvik Green Energy's initial public offering will commence on September 19 and is set to close on September 23. Saatvik Green Energy IPO price band has been established at ₹442 to ₹465 per share.
At the upper price point, the company from Haryana has a valuation of approximately ₹5,910 crore.
Saatvik Green Energy IPO GMP today is ₹65. This indicates Saatvik Green Energy share price were trading at a premium of ₹65 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com.
Saatvik Green Energy IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares valued at ₹700 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) amounting to ₹200 crore from its promoters.
The funds raised from the new issue, totaling ₹477.23 crore, will be directed towards Saatvik Solar Industries Private Limited to establish a 4 GW solar PV module manufacturing facility at Gopalpur Industrial Park in Odisha, while ₹166.44 crore will be allocated to the subsidiary to pay off or prepay existing debts.
Furthermore, around ₹10.82 crore will be utilized to settle certain loans at the parent company level, and the remaining capital will be reserved for general corporate needs.
Saatvik Green Energy specializes in manufacturing solar photovoltaic modules, having an operational capacity of roughly 3.8 GW as of June 30, 2025. The company offers comprehensive engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar projects, which include both ground-mounted and rooftop solar installations.
Giving a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, said, "The company has demonstrated exceptional growth, with revenue rising to ₹2,158.39 Cr in FY25. This top-line growth has translated into a sharp rise in profitability, with Profit After Tax (PAT) increasing by 113% to ₹213.93 Cr. On valuation, the issue asks for a market cap of around ₹5,910.19 Cr at the upper price band. Based on FY25 revenue, this translates to a Market Cap-to-Sales multiple of ~2.74x. The P/E ratio of ~24.38x appears fully priced compared to some peers, but the company's spectacular growth trajectory justifies it.
However, investors should note the high customer concentration, with its top 10 clients contributing significant revenue. The business is also highly dependent on favourable government policies. We recommend that risk-tolerant investors looking for exposure to the solar manufacturing sector SUBSCRIBE to the Saatvik Energy IPO for a long-term perspective."
Saatvik Green Energy IPO Day 1 LIVE: The mainboard issue aims to raise ₹900 crore, of which ₹700 crore is expected from fresh shares, while the remaining ₹200 crore is reserved for offer for sale (OFS).
Saatvik Green Energy IPO Day 1 LIVE: The IPO price band has been fixed at ₹442 to ₹465 per share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of 32 shares in one lot and up to 13 lots. At the upper end of the price band, ₹465 per share, the minimum investment required for retail investors would be ₹14,880 per lot.
Saatvik Green Energy IPO Day 1 LIVE: Saatvik Green Energy has raised ₹269.4 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. The company informed the bourses today that it had allocated 57,93,547 equity shares of ₹465 each to anchor investors per equity share (including a share premium of ₹463 per equity share).