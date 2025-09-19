Saatvik Green Energy IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue opens today. Check GMP, review, subscription status. Should you subscribe?

Saatvik Green Energy IPO Day 1 LIVE: Saatvik Green Energy's initial public offering will commence on September 19 and is set to close on September 23. Saatvik Green Energy IPO price band has been established at ₹442 to ₹465 per share.

At the upper price point, the company from Haryana has a valuation of approximately ₹5,910 crore.

Saatvik Green Energy IPO GMP today is ₹65. This indicates Saatvik Green Energy share price were trading at a premium of ₹65 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com.

Saatvik Green Energy IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares valued at ₹700 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) amounting to ₹200 crore from its promoters.

The funds raised from the new issue, totaling ₹477.23 crore, will be directed towards Saatvik Solar Industries Private Limited to establish a 4 GW solar PV module manufacturing facility at Gopalpur Industrial Park in Odisha, while ₹166.44 crore will be allocated to the subsidiary to pay off or prepay existing debts.

Furthermore, around ₹10.82 crore will be utilized to settle certain loans at the parent company level, and the remaining capital will be reserved for general corporate needs.

Saatvik Green Energy specializes in manufacturing solar photovoltaic modules, having an operational capacity of roughly 3.8 GW as of June 30, 2025. The company offers comprehensive engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar projects, which include both ground-mounted and rooftop solar installations.

