Sacheerome IPO allotment to be out soon: Here are Steps to check status online and GMP as focus shifts to listing

Sacheerome IPO: The initial public offering that closed for subscription on 11 June will see allotment to be out soon.

The proposed listing date for the Sacheerome IPO is set for Monday, June 16, 2025, on the NSE SME.

The MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) is the issue's registrar, while GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Sacheerome IPO.For the Sacheerome IPO, Giriraj Stock Broking Private Limited is the market maker.

Since the Sacheerome shares are to be listed on the NSE SME and MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) is the issue's registrar, the investors can check allotment status either on the registrar's website of the NSE website.

Here are Steps to check status online and GMP as focus shifts to listing on the NSE SME

Steps to check Sacheerome IPO allotment status online: Step 1: Go to the website of Registrar MUFG Intime India Private Limited and click the link:

Step 2: Select Sacheerome Limited’ from the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown menu.

Step 3: Select any of the following —PAN number, Application No, Demat (DP) or Client ID or Bank Account No with IFSC code

Step 4: Enter the details from the option selected

Step 5: Click the submit button

Investors can similarly check status for Sacheerome IPO allotment on the NSE website

Step 2: Choose the option "Details of the Equity & SME IPO bid."

Step 3- Under the selection symbol option, select "Sacheerome" from the dropdown

Step 4- Thereafter enter your details as application number and PAN information.

Step 5- Press "Submit." thereafter

Sacheerome IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium Sacheerome IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium stands at ₹40 currently, as is indicated by investorgain.com data. This means that the Sacheerome shares are being traded in the Grey market at a premium of ₹40 over the issue price price of ₹102 in the grey market. The same also means that the market participants are expecting any listing gains of ₹40 or 39.22% above the offer price of ₹102. The listing of Sacheerome shares is expected to be at more than 39% premium above the upper band of the offer price of ₹102 and at ₹142 a piece,