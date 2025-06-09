Sacheerome IPO booked 3.72x so far on first bidding day led by retail investors. Check GMP, other key details.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Sacheerome has opened for subscription on Monday, June 9 and will close on Wednesday, June 11. Sacheerome IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹96 to ₹102 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 1,200 equity shares and in multiples of 1,200 equity shares thereafter.

Sacheerome offers a diverse range of fragrances suitable for various products and categories, including personal care, hair care, fine fragrances, deodorants, cosmetics, air care, candles, incense sticks, baby care, home care, fabric care, and men’s grooming and hygiene products. The company also supplies natural identical, natural, and synthetic flavors in both liquid and powder forms for application in beverages, baked goods, confectionery, dairy products, oral care, seasonings, healthcare, and nutraceuticals. Operating in the B2B space, Sacheerome caters to leading FMCG companies in India and globally.

The shares of Sacheerome Limited are set to be allocated on Thursday, June 12, 2025, and will be credited to the demat accounts of allottees on Friday, June 13, 2025. In the Sacheerome IPO, 50% of the net offer is designated for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), 35% for retail investors, and 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NII).

Retail investors are required to invest a minimum of ₹1,22,400, as the smallest application lot consists of 1200 shares. For High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs), the minimum bidding requirement is two lots, amounting to 2400 shares, which totals an investment of ₹2,44,800 at the upper price band.

Sacheerome IPO subscription status Sacheerome IPO subscription status is 3.72 times, on day 1, so far. The retail portion was subscribed 5.22 times, and NII portion was booked 3.89 times. Qualified Institutions Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 96%.

The company has received bids for 1,49,48,400 shares against 40,18,800 shares on offer, at 14:30 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com

Also Read | Lalithaa Jewellery Mart files draft papers with SEBI for ₹1,700 crore IPO

Sacheerome IPO details Sacheerome IPO consists of a fresh issue of 60,40,800 equity shares, aggregating to ₹61.62 crore. There's no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The funds generated from this initiative will be used to establish a modern infrastructure manufacturing facility that comprises a Manufacturing, Research & Innovation Centre, Quality Centre, Application Centre, Consumer Evaluation Centre, Administration and Perfumery Training Centre, along with several other specialized facilities focused on fragrances and flavours at YEIDA, in addition to General Corporate Purposes.

GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited acts as the book-running lead manager for the Sacheerome IPO, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) serves as the registrar for this offering. The market maker for the Sacheerome IPO is Giriraj Stock Broking Private Limited.

Sacheerome IPO GMP today Sacheerome IPO GMP today is +30. This indicates Sacheerome share price is trading at a premium of ₹30 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Sacheerome shares could be ₹132 apiece, which is 29.41% higher than the IPO price of ₹102.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.