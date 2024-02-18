Sadhav Shipping Limited IPO: From price band, date to GMP - here are key things to know
The company has set the price band of the upcoming SME IPO at ₹95 per share, with face value of ₹10 per share.
Marine assets service and operating company Sadhav Shipping will be launching initial public offerings (IPO) in the coming week. The small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO opens for subscription on February 23, 2024 and closes on February 27, 2024.
