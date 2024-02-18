Marine assets service and operating company Sadhav Shipping will be launching initial public offerings (IPO) in the coming week. The small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO opens for subscription on February 23, 2024 and closes on February 27, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has set the price band of the upcoming SME IPO at ₹95 per share, with face value of ₹10 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1200 shares and in multiples thereof. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹114,000. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (2,400 shares) amounting to ₹228,000.

Sadhav Shipping IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹38.18 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 40.19 lakh shares.

The allotment for the Sadhav Shipping IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Sadhav Shipping IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Friday, March 1, 2024.

The SME issue is reserved 50 percent for the retail investors and rest 50 percent for the other investors.

Kamal Kant Biswanath Choudhury, Sadhana Choudhury, Vedant Kamal Kant Choudhury, and Subhas Chandra Choudhury are the promoters of the company.

Sadhav Shipping Limited owns and operates marine assets to service ports, and coastal logistics, and provides other port maritime-related services. The company was previously known as Homa Offshore & Shipping Company Private Limited.

The company has barges that are used in coastal and inland waterway shipping for the transportation or lightering of goods. The company operates and manages Port crafts and also offers high-speed security boats for patrol services.

The company proposes to utlise the net proceeds towards repayment / prepayment, in part or full of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, part funding of capital expenditure to purchase/ acquire additional boats/ vessels, additional working capital requirement, and general corporate purposes.

Sadhav Shipping Limited's revenue increased by 13.08% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 157.68% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

Sadhav Shipping IPO GMP today The shares of Sadhav Shipping IPO are currently not available in the grey market, which means the shares of Sadhav Shipping IPO are trading at a premium of ₹0 in the grey market.

