Sadhav Shipping share price makes a stellar debut, stock opens with 42% premium at ₹135 apiece on NSE SME
Sadhav Shipping share price saw a strong listing on NSE SME at ₹135, up 42.11% from IPO price of ₹95. IPO was open for subscription from Feb 23 to Feb 27 with lot size of 1,200 shares.
