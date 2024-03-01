Sadhav Shipping listing date: Sadhav Shipping share price made a stellar debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Sadhav Shipping Ltd share price opened at ₹135, which is 42.11% higher than the issue price of ₹95. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sadhav Shipping IPO opened for subscription on Friday, February 23, and closed on Tuesday, February 27.

Sadhav Shipping IPO price band was set at ₹95 apiece. Sadhav Shipping IPO lot size consisted of 1,200 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof.

In order to support ports, Sadhav Shipping Limited owns and runs maritime assets, handles coastal logistics, and offers additional port-related services. Formerly, the business was called Homa Offshore & Shipping Company Private Limited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's barges are utilised for the lightering or transportation of products in inland and coastal waterway commerce. In addition to operating and managing port crafts, the firm provides patrol services for high-speed security boats.

Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, Sadhav Shipping Limited's profit after tax (PAT) climbed by 157.68% while its revenue increased by 13.08%.

Sadhav Shipping IPO details Sadhav Shipping IPO, which is worth ₹38.18 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 4,018,800 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. This is a completely a fresh issue, and there is no offer-for-sale component.

The objective of the net issue is to raise funds for the partial or complete repayment of certain outstanding loans that the firm has taken out. A portion of the capital expenditure needed for general corporate purposes, increased working capital requirements, and the purchase or acquisition of additional boats or vessels.

The Sadhav Shipping IPO's book running lead manager is Isk Advisors Pvt Ltd, while the issue's registrar is Maashitla Securities Private Limited. Sunflower Broking is the market maker for the Sadhav Shipping IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sadhav Shipping IPO GMP today Sadhav Shipping IPO GMP or grey market premium is +30. This indicates Sadhav Shipping share price were trading at a premium of ₹30 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, Sadhav Shipping IPO expected listing price was ₹125 apiece, which is 31.58% higher than the IPO price of ₹95. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

