Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO allotment date in focus. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures Ltd received stellar demand from investors. As the bidding period for the SME IPO has ended, focus now shifts towards Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO allotment date.

The public issue was open for subscription from June 20 to June 24. Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO allotment date is likely today, June 25, while the SME IPO listing date is expected to be June 27.

The company is expected to finalise Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO allotment status soon. It will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders likely on June 26, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO allotment status can be checked online on the website of NSE, as well as on the official portal of IPO registrar. Maashitla Securities Pvt Ltd is Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO registrar.

In order to do Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO allotment status online check, investors have to follow a few simple steps mentioned below:

Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO Allotment Status Online Step 1: Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

Step 2: Select ‘Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3: Choose among PAN, Application Number or Demat Account Number

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5: Click on ‘Submit’

Your Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO allotment status will be visible on the screen.

Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO GMP The trend for Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures shares in the unlisted market remains muted, with a tepid grey market premium (GMP). According to stock market experts, Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO GMP today is ₹3 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures shares are trading higher by ₹3 than their issue price.

Considering Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures shares would be ₹141 apiece, which is at a 2.17% premium to its IPO price of ₹138 per share.

Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO Details Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO opened for public subscription on Friday, June 20, and closed on Tuesday, June 24. Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO allotment date is likely today, June 25, and the tentative IPO listing date is June 27. The equity shares of the company will be listed on NSE SME.

Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO price band was fixed at ₹138 per share. The company raised ₹169.74 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 1.23 crore equity shares.

The public issue was subscribed 14.70 times in total. It was booked 4.44 times in the retail category, 34.31 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment, and 12.51 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Hem Securities is the book-running lead manager of the Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO, while Maashitla Securities is the IPO registrar.