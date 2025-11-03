Safecure Services IPO allotment likely to be finalised today: Check steps to track status; latest GMP

Safecure IPO allotment: Safecure Services' initial public offering (IPO), which closed for bidding last week, would likely see the finalisation of its allotment status today, November 3.

Safecure Services IPO witnessed muted demand for its share sale, with the issue subscribed 1.81 times as of the last day of the bidding process on Friday. The retail investor quota was subscribed 3.31 times, and the non-institutional investor (NII) portion was booked 0.32 times.

Safecure Services IPO had opened for bidding on October 29 and closed on October 31.

Safecure Services was a fixed-price issue of ₹30.60 crore. The IPO is a fresh share sale of 0.30 crore shares, priced at ₹102 apiece.

Safecure Services IPO Allotment Following the closure of the IPO, investor focus is now on its allotment status. Safecure Services IPO allotment date is Monday, November 3. Investors have two ways to check Safecure Services IPO allotment — via the exchange or the registrar to the issue.

Steps to check Safecure Services IPO allotment on BSE Since Safecure Services IPO shares will list on BSE SME, its allotment status will be visible on BSE's website. Here are the steps to follow:

1. Head to the BSE allotment page using this link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Select Issue Type as Equity

3. Choose Issue Name from the dropdown

4. Enter Application Number or PAN ID

5. Click I am not a robot

6. Hit Search

Steps to check Safecure Services IPO allotment on MUFG Intime Since MUFG Intime is the registrar to the issue, investors can check the allotment status by following these steps:

1. Head to the allotment page on MUFG's website using this link: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

2. Select company name from the dropdown

3. Select either of the options: PAN/Application Number/Client ID/Account or IFSC number

4. Enter the details with respect to the option picked

5. Hit Submit

Safecure Services IPO As of today, the Safecure Services IPO GMP stood at nil, indicating that the shares were trading at par with the issue price of ₹102.

Earlier, the IPO had recorded a peak GMP of ₹21, marking a notable decline in investor enthusiasm in the unofficial market. Shares of the company will list on BSE SME on November 6.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.