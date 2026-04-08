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Safety Controls & Devices IPO Day 3: Issue sails through on QIB, NII demand; check GMP and other details

Safety Controls & Devices IPO, a book-built offer for 48 crore, sailed through on the final day of the bidding today amid strong demand from QIBs and NIIs. The listing for the shares is slated to take place next week on BSE SME. 

Saloni Goel
Published8 Apr 2026, 03:41 PM IST
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Shares of Safety Controls & Devices are trading at par with the offer price in the unofficial market. Safety Controls & Devices IPO GMP has remained nil in the last 10 days.
Shares of Safety Controls & Devices are trading at par with the offer price in the unofficial market. Safety Controls & Devices IPO GMP has remained nil in the last 10 days.(AI image)
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Safety Controls & Devices IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Safety Controls & Devices sailed through on the third and final day of bidding on Wednesday, April 8, following strong demand from the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors (NIIs).

The SME IPO had opened for bidding earlier this week on Monday, April 6. It was booked 33% at the end of the first day and 82% on the second day.

Safety Controls & Devices IPO subscription

As of 3.25 pm today, Safety Controls & Devices IPO had received bids for 54,00,000 shares as against 44,16,000 shares on offer, resulting in an overall demand of 1.22 times so far.

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The QIB segment was booked 1.31 times, the NII quota 2.04 times and the retail portion was booked 70%.

Safety Controls & Devices IPO Details

Safety Controls & Devices IPO is a book-built offer for 48 crore. The offer is entirely a fresh issue of 0.60 shares, meaning all proceeds will be received by the company.

Safety Controls & Devices IPO price band has been fixed at 75 to 80 per share. Investors can apply for the offer in lots of 1600 shares, with the minimum investment needed for retail investors being two lots or 256,000, based on the upper end of the price band.

The company plans to use the funds raised from the SME IPO for repayment of certain borrowings availed, funding working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

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The allotment for Safety Controls & Devices IPO is slated to be finalised on April 9, with the listing likely on the BSE SME platform on April 13.

Safety Controls & Devices IPO GMP

The grey market premium (GMP) for Safety Controls & Devices IPO remains nil. This means that shares of Safety Controls & Devices are trading at par with the offer price in the unofficial market. Safety Controls & Devices IPO GMP has remained nil in the last 10 days.

About Safety Controls & Devices

Safety Controls and Devices specialises in EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction), focusing on substations, solar plants, firefighting equipment, and hospitals for the Ministry of Ayush. Based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, we operate as an engineering enterprise.

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The company primarily serves government agencies and utilities, with operations covering both power infrastructure and renewable energy sectors.

Sobhagya Capital Options is the book-running lead manager, and Maashitla Securities is the registrar of the issue.

About the Author

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More

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