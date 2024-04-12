Safety Firm UL Solutions Jumps 23% After $946 Million IPO
(Bloomberg) -- UL Solutions Inc. shares climbed as much as 23% after the safety testing and inspection company’s expanded initial public offering raised $946 million, as the nascent recovery in listings continues to grow.
