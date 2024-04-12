Safety Test Firm UL Solutions’ Upsized IPO Raises $946 Million
(Bloomberg) -- UL Solutions Inc.’s initial public offering raised $946 million as the safety testing and inspection company expanded the size of the offering and priced the shares within a marketed range.
