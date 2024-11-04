Sagility India IPO: Healthcare service provider raises nearly ₹945.4 crore via anchor investors ahead of public issue

Sagility India's public issue raised around 945.4 crore from investors in its anchor round, according to the company's exchange filing.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published4 Nov 2024, 11:04 PM IST
Sadility India raises around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>945.4 crore from investors in its anchor round, on November 4.
Sadility India raises around ₹945.4 crore from investors in its anchor round, on November 4. (iStock)

Sagility India, the healthcare service provider firm, on Monday, said that it has raised around 945.4 crore from investors in its anchor round, ahead of the company's proposed initial public offering (IPO), according to the company's exchange filing.

As per the exchange filing, the company has allocated 31,51,34,668 or 31.51 crore equity shares to its anchor investors at an allocation price of 30 per share to 52 anchor investors at a face value of 10 per share. 

Also Read | Sagility India IPO: Price band, GMP among 10 things to know before subscription

The anchor investor pool in Sagility India's public issue includes ICICI Prudential, HDFC Mutual Fund, Nomura, Government Pension Fund Global, Mirae Asset India, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Florida Retirement System, Whiteoak Capital, PGIM India, Edelweiss, among the total pool of 52 investors ahead of the public issue.

As per the filing data on Monday, ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund, at 7.88 per cent, HDFC Mutual Fund from three schemes taking over 4.20 per cent, 2.10 per cent, and 1.58 per cent, respectively, Nomura at 7.88 per cent, Government Pension Fund Global at 7.88 per cent, were some of the top anchor investors in the anchor issue.

The healthcare service provider also said that 37.57 per cent of the 31.51 crore shares were allocated to 8 domestic mutual funds through a total of 26 schemes, according to the exchange filing. 

Also Read | RIL preparing for Jio IPO next year, retail business to go public much later

Sagility India IPO Details:

Sagility is a healthcare-centric service provider that focuses on US health insurance companies financing and reimbursing the cost of health services. It also caters to providers like hospitals, physicians, and diagnostic and medical device companies.

The initial public offering is poised to open for subscription on Tuesday, November 5, and will close on Thursday, November 7. The company has set the price band at the range of 28 to 30 per equity share. 

Also Read | Swiggy vs Zomato: Should you apply for Swiggy IPO or buy rival Zomato shares?

The initial public offering (IPO) is tentatively expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE stock exchanges on Tuesday, November 12. As of November 4, the grey market premium (GMP) for the IPO fell to 0 from 3 a day before. 

Grey market premium is the willingness of an investor to pay more for a public issue.

The money raised from the IPO will go to the promoter selling shareholding, i.e. Sagility BV, and the company will not get any money raised from the public issue.

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Nov 2024, 11:04 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOSagility India IPO: Healthcare service provider raises nearly ₹945.4 crore via anchor investors ahead of public issue

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

138.90
03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-6.1 (-4.21%)

Tata Steel share price

146.95
03:56 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-2.75 (-1.84%)

Reliance Industries share price

1,302.00
03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-37.1 (-2.77%)

Tata Motors share price

824.10
03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-19.5 (-2.31%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

City Union Bank share price

178.10
03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
0.25 (0.14%)

Federal Bank share price

204.15
03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-0.1 (-0.05%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,252.35
03:40 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-11.65 (-0.92%)

UTI Asset Management Company share price

1,326.85
03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-33.4 (-2.46%)
More from 52 Week High

Poly Medicure share price

2,876.70
03:43 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-286 (-9.04%)

Vodafone Idea share price

7.89
03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-0.56 (-6.63%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

614.70
03:45 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-40.85 (-6.23%)

Angel Broking share price

2,886.35
03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-184.55 (-6.01%)
More from Top Losers

Fine Organic Industries share price

5,123.00
03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
280.9 (5.8%)

Firstsource Solutions share price

358.85
03:50 PM | 4 NOV 2024
18.55 (5.45%)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,630.70
03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
81.1 (5.23%)

Gillette India share price

10,323.35
03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
361.55 (3.63%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,415.000.00
    Chennai
    80,421.000.00
    Delhi
    80,573.000.00
    Kolkata
    80,425.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    101.03/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.