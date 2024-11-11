Sagility India IPO listing date likely tomorrow; what GMP signals about share debut

  • Sagility India IPO listing date is likely on November 12, Tuesday. The equity shares of Sagility India Ltd are set to be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Ankit Gohel
Published11 Nov 2024, 01:49 PM IST
Sagility India IPO listing date is likely on November 12, Tuesday.
Sagility India IPO listing date is likely on November 12, Tuesday.(Photo: iStock)

Sagility India IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of healthcare services provider Sagility India ended on November 7 with a decent subscription. As Sagility India IPO allotment has been finalised, investors now watch out for the share listing date which is likely on November 12.

The bidding for the public offer was open for subscription from November 5 to 7 and the Sagility India IPO allotment date was November 9 and the Sagility India IPO listing date is likely on November 12, Tuesday.

“Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Sagility India Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course,” a notification on BSE said.

The equity shares of Sagility India Ltd are set to be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Ahead of the share listing, investors look for the Sagility India IPO grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the listing price.

Sagility India IPO GMP Today

Sagility India shares are showing muted trends in the unlisted market. According to stock market experts, Sagility India IPO GMP today is 0 per share. This shows that Sagility India shares are trading at par with their issue price in the grey market, which is without any premium or discount to the IPO price.

Considering the Sagility India IPO GMP today, the equity shares of Sagility India are expected to make a flat debut, with an estimated listing price of 30 per share, which is equal to its IPO price of 30 per share.

Sagility India IPO Details

Sagility India IPO opened for public subscription on Tuesday, November 5, and closed on Thursday, November 7. The IPO allotment was finalized on Friday, November 8, and Sagility India IPO listing date is likely Tuesday, November 12. Sagility India shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised 2,106.60 crore from the book-built issue at the upper-end of the IPO price band of 28 to 30 per share. Sagility India IPO was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 70.22 crore equity share.

Sagility India IPO has been subscribed 3.20 times in total. The public issue was subscribed 4.16 times in the Retail category, 3.52 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category, and 1.93 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category.

ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India and JP Morgan India are the book running lead managers of the Sagility India IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 01:49 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOSagility India IPO listing date likely tomorrow; what GMP signals about share debut

    Popular in Markets

