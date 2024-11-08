Sagility India's IPO of ₹ 2,107 crore saw 3.2 times oversubscription, led by retail investors at 4.16 times. Allotment is expected today, with shares credited on November 11, and market debut on November 12.

Sagility India IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Sagility India witnessed a decent subscription across segments. The ₹2,107 crore book-built issue, which was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 70.22 crore shares and had the price band of ₹28 to ₹30 per share, opened for subscription on Tuesday, November 5, and concluded on Thursday, November 7.

As Mint reported earlier, Sagility India's public issue was oversubscribed 3.2 times on the final day. The retail investor segment led the oversubscription with 4.16 times booking, the non-institutional investors (NIIs) oversubscribed to the public offer 1.93 times, and the segment reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 3.52 times.

The shares allotment of Sagility India's IPO is expected to be finalised today, Friday, November 8. Successful bidders can expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts on Monday, November 11, while those who do not receive an allotment will likely receive refunds on the same day. The stock may debut on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, November 12.

How to check Sagility India IPO allotment status online? Investors who bet on the IPO can check the share allotment status online on the registrar's website. They can also check the share allotment status on the official websites of the BSE and the NSE.

Link Intime India Private Ltd was the official registrar of the issue.

How to check Sagility India IPO share allotment status on the registrar's website? Step 1: Go to https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html to reach the website of the IPO registrar

Step 2: Choose the IPO from the dropdown list; the name will be given once the allocation process is complete.

Step 3: Select the Application No., Demat Account, or PAN link to check the current status.

Step 4: Choose between ASBA or non-ASBA for the application type.

Step 5: Please give the specifics for the mode chosen in Step 2.

Step 6: Complete the captcha before submitting the form.

How to check Sagility India IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Check the allotment page on BSE's official site - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Choose 'Equity' from the 'Issue Type' options.

Step 3: Select the IPO from the list of options under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4: Input your PAN or application number.

Step 5: Press 'I am not a Robot' to verify your identity, and then hit the 'Submit' button.

How to check Sagility India IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Visit NSE's official website- https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3: Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4: Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Sagility India IPO GMP today The grey market premium (GMP) of Sagility India IPO was ₹0.30, according to investorgain.com. Considering the upper price band of the issue at ₹30, shares of the company are expected to be listed at ₹30.3, with a premium of 1 per cent.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.