Sagility IPO: 10 key risks investors should know before subscribing to the issue

Sagility IPO: Sagility India Ltd, which provides technology-driven services in the healthcare industry, has opened its public subscription today (Tuesday, November 5) and will close on Thursday, November 7. The issue, priced between ₹28-30 per share, announced on Monday that it has secured over ₹945 crore from anchor investors. On the initial day of bidding, the response has been somewhat sluggish as the issue faces challenges in gaining traction. There has been strong participation from retail investors, and the portion allocated for employees is already fully subscribed.
The Bengaluru-based company's initial public offering consists entirely of an offer for sale (OFS) of 70.22 crore shares from promoter Sagility BV, which is valued at ₹2,106.60 crore at the peak of the pricing range. As this offering is an OFS, the company will not receive any funds from the public offering; all earnings will be directed to the selling shareholders.
As stated by the company, the aim of this initial share sale is to leverage the advantages that come with having its equity shares listed on stock exchanges.
The firm provides technology-driven services to both payers (health insurance companies in the US that cover and reimburse health service costs) and providers (primarily hospitals, physicians, and businesses associated with diagnostic and medical devices).
Sagility India Limited's revenue climbed by 13% and profit after tax (PAT) increased by 59% during the fiscal years ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023.
Here are some of the key risks listed by the company in its Red-Herring Prospectus (RHP):
