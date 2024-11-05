Sagility IPO: 10 key risks investors should know before subscribing to the issue

  • Sagility IPO: Sagility India Ltd has launched its IPO with subscriptions open from November 5 to November 7, priced at 28-30 per share. The company has garnered over 945 crore from anchor investors, but initial bidding has seen slow traction despite strong retail interest.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published5 Nov 2024, 02:15 PM IST
Sagility India IPO price: The healthcare solution provider company has fixed price band of the public issue at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>28 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100.
Sagility India IPO price: The healthcare solution provider company has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹28 to ₹100.(Photo: Courtesy company website)

Sagility IPO: Sagility India Ltd, which provides technology-driven services in the healthcare industry, has opened its public subscription today (Tuesday, November 5) and will close on Thursday, November 7. The issue, priced between 28-30 per share, announced on Monday that it has secured over 945 crore from anchor investors. On the initial day of bidding, the response has been somewhat sluggish as the issue faces challenges in gaining traction. There has been strong participation from retail investors, and the portion allocated for employees is already fully subscribed.

The Bengaluru-based company's initial public offering consists entirely of an offer for sale (OFS) of 70.22 crore shares from promoter Sagility BV, which is valued at 2,106.60 crore at the peak of the pricing range. As this offering is an OFS, the company will not receive any funds from the public offering; all earnings will be directed to the selling shareholders.

Also Read | Sagility IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Issue subscribed 16% so far, retail booked 80%

As stated by the company, the aim of this initial share sale is to leverage the advantages that come with having its equity shares listed on stock exchanges.

The firm provides technology-driven services to both payers (health insurance companies in the US that cover and reimburse health service costs) and providers (primarily hospitals, physicians, and businesses associated with diagnostic and medical devices).

Sagility India Limited's revenue climbed by 13% and profit after tax (PAT) increased by 59% during the fiscal years ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023.

Also Read | Sagility India IPO: GMP, subscription, review, other details. Apply or not?

Here are some of the key risks listed by the company in its Red-Herring Prospectus (RHP):

Sagility IPO - Key Risks

  • The healthcare services sector is extremely competitive, and if they cannot compete successfully, it could negatively impact their business, financial status, and operational outcomes.
  • The company concentrates exclusively on the US healthcare sector and could face negative impacts from factors influencing this industry, such as a slowdown in its growth, decreased outsourcing, and other emerging trends.
  • Goodwill and various intangible assets represent their most significant assets. Any decline in the value of their goodwill or other intangible assets could negatively impact their reputation and financial health.
  • Legislation against outsourcing could negatively impact their operations, financial status, and ability to serve their clients.
  • Any shortcomings in safeguarding their proprietary technologies, information, or intellectual property could lead to detrimental effects on their business, financial health, and operational results.

Also Read | Sagility India raises nearly ₹945.4 crore via anchor investors ahead of IPO
  • If the company does not provide services that meet the contractual obligations, they may face considerable expenses or liabilities, which could negatively impact their business, reputation, and operational outcomes.
  • If the agreements between the company and its clients are ended, it could negatively impact their business, reputation, and operational results.
  • Since a considerable part of their revenue comes from certain large client groups in the US, their business and profitability depend heavily on maintaining strong relationships with these key clients.
  • If the company fails to create new service engagements, or if their business volumes vary significantly, it could negatively impact their ability to expand operations and increase revenue.
  • If the company cannot achieve the expected benefits from acquisitions, or if they face delays or other challenges in executing their acquisition strategy for growth, it may negatively influence their growth, business performance, results of operations, and future outlook.

 

Sagility India IPO details
Also Read | Sagility India IPO: Price band, GMP among 10 things to know before subscription

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 02:15 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOSagility IPO: 10 key risks investors should know before subscribing to the issue

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

151.80
02:31 PM | 5 NOV 2024
4.85 (3.3%)

Bharat Electronics share price

285.60
02:31 PM | 5 NOV 2024
1.55 (0.55%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

257.85
02:31 PM | 5 NOV 2024
5.1 (2.02%)

State Bank Of India share price

848.65
02:31 PM | 5 NOV 2024
18.8 (2.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,326.00
02:27 PM | 5 NOV 2024
49.3 (3.86%)

National Aluminium Company share price

235.95
02:27 PM | 5 NOV 2024
5.15 (2.23%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,328.75
02:10 PM | 5 NOV 2024
9.1 (0.69%)
More from 52 Week High

PB Fintech share price

1,626.90
02:27 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-85.85 (-5.01%)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,561.80
02:27 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-68.9 (-4.23%)

Tube Investments Of India share price

4,190.00
02:27 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-170.1 (-3.9%)

Torrent Power share price

1,727.15
02:27 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-69.6 (-3.87%)
More from Top Losers

HFCL share price

127.40
02:27 PM | 5 NOV 2024
8.05 (6.74%)

Oil India share price

496.90
02:27 PM | 5 NOV 2024
24.45 (5.18%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

4,220.55
02:27 PM | 5 NOV 2024
193.6 (4.81%)

Maharashtra Seamless share price

649.30
02:25 PM | 5 NOV 2024
29.8 (4.81%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,255.00-160.00
    Chennai
    80,261.00-160.00
    Delhi
    80,413.00-160.00
    Kolkata
    80,265.00-160.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.