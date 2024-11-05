Sagility IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Sagility India Ltd, a provider of technology-enabled services in the healthcare sector, will begin its public subscription today (Tuesday, November 5) and will wrap up on Thursday, November 7. The issue, which has a price range of ₹28-30 per share, announced on Monday that it has raised more than ₹945 crore from anchor investors.
The initial public offering of the Bengaluru-based firm is entirely made up of an offer for sale (OFS) of 70.22 crore shares, coming from promoter Sagility BV, which amounts to ₹2,106.60 crore at the top end of the pricing range. As this is an OFS, the company will not benefit from any funds raised through the public offering, with all proceeds going to the selling shareholders.
According to the company, the purpose of this initial share sale is to take advantage of the benefits associated with having its equity shares listed on the stock exchanges.
The firm offers technology-based services to both payers (health insurance companies in the US that cover and reimburse health service expenses) and providers (mainly hospitals, doctors, and companies dealing with diagnostic and medical devices).
Sagility India raised ₹945 crores from anchor investors prior to its initial public offering, which is set to open for public subscription on Tuesday, November 5. The company announced to the stock exchanges that it allocated 31,51,34,668 equity shares at a price of Rs. 30 per share on Monday, November 4, 2024, to its anchor investors.
Among the foreign and domestic institutions that took part in the anchor investment were HDFC Mutual Fund, Nomura, Government Pension Fund Global (Norges Bank), ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Life, WhiteOak Mutual Fund, Amundi, Allspring Global, Lion Global, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, and Max Life Insurance, among others.
Of the total 31,51,34,668 equity shares allocated to anchor investors, 11,84,03,500 equity shares were distributed to 8 domestic mutual funds across 26 schemes, totaling approximately ₹355 crore, which represents 37.57% of the overall anchor book size.
Sagility India IPO GMP today or Sagility India IPO grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹30 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.