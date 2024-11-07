Sagility IPO Day 3 Live Updates: The subscription period for Sagility India Ltd's initial public offering will end today (Thursday, November 7). Up to this point, the offering has attracted significant interest from retail investors and employees, although the demand from non-institutional investors and Qualified Institutional Buyers has been relatively low. It is expected that the final day of bidding will see the issue reach full subscription levels. Market analysts have expressed a favourable view of the Sagility India IPO, which is linked to its attractive pricing.
Sagility India's IPO noted a subscription rate of 52% on the second day of bidding, which was Wednesday. The portion designated for retail individual investors (RIIs) recorded a subscription rate of 2.24 times, whereas the segment for non-institutional investors saw a subscription rate of 24%. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) section reported a 7% subscription. The employee segment was subscribed at a rate of 2.44 times.
Sagility India Ltd announced on Monday that it has secured more than ₹945 crore from anchor investors. The public offering, which commenced on Tuesday, November 5, has set a price band of ₹28-30 per share.
The IPO from the Bengaluru-based firm includes only an offer for sale of 70.22 crore shares, valued at ₹2,106.60 crore at the maximum price point. The promoter, Sagility BV, is selling off its stake through this OFS.
Sagility India, formerly known as Berkmeer India Private Limited, provides solutions and services focused on healthcare for both Payers (US health insurers tasked with funding and reimbursing healthcare expenses) and Providers (primarily hospitals, physicians, diagnostic services, and medical technology companies).
The company reported 23.5% and 17.8% EBITDA margins for FY24 and the quarter ending June 30, 2024, respectively. The issue is valued at a P/E of 56.6x on the upper price band based on FY24 earnings, which is deemed fair. Therefore, we recommend a “SUBSCRIBE" rating for the issue.
The initial public offer of Sagility IPO has been subscribed 66% on the last day of subscription today, at 11:21 IST, as per BSE data.
The initial share sale received bid for 25,68,12,000 shares against 38,70,64,594 shares on offer, at 11:21 IST, according to BSE.
The portion for retail investors received 2.81 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 38%. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) part is booked 7%. The employee portion has been subscribed 2.88 times.
The brokerage noted in its report that the company concentrates solely on the US healthcare sector. Additionally, the results of the US presidential election might influence its business activities. The valuation seems elevated, with no comparable peers available for analysis. The IPO is a full offer for sale. The prevailing market conditions might also affect the subscription and performance upon listing. Investors might want to think about avoiding this IPO.
Sagility India Limited is one of the leading tech-enabled healthcare specialists with comprehensive coverage across healthcare payer and provider markets. The company’s deep, long-term, expanding client relationships across healthcare payers and providers assist in high client stickiness and retention. Investors interested in the company can invest in the IPO for the long term.
Sagility India IPO GMP today is +0.50. This indicates Sagility India share price was trading at a premium of ₹0.50 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Sagility India share price is indicated at ₹30.5 apiece, which is 1.67% higher than the IPO price of ₹30.
According to the grey market activities over the past 10 sessions, the present GMP ( ₹0.50) indicates a downward trend. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0, while the maximum GMP reached is ₹3, as per the insights from investorgain experts.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
