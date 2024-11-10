Sagility IPO: Listing date on November 12, issue booked 3.20x led by retail investors. Check GMP, subscription status

Sagility IPO: Sagility India's public issue was oversubscribed 3.2 times on the final day. Retail investors lead the bidding round on the final bidding day of the public issue as the segment gets overbooked 4.07 times on Thursday, November 7.

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated10 Nov 2024, 07:40 AM IST
Sagility IPO: Sagility India's public issue was oversubscribed 3.2 times on the final day (on Thursday, November 7).
Sagility IPO: Sagility India’s public issue was oversubscribed 3.2 times on the final day (on Thursday, November 7).(Sagility)

Sagility IPO: Sagility India's public issue was oversubscribed 3.2 times on the final day. Retail investors lead the bidding round on the final bidding day of the public issue as the segment gets overbooked 4.07 times on Thursday, November 7.

Further, the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) oversubscribed to the public offer 1.92 times. NIIs placed their bids for 20.15 crore shares, compared to the 10.50 crore shares on offer. And Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) followed the retail investor's lead as the segment was oversubscribed 3.52 times on the final day of bidding. QIBs have bid for 73.86 crore shares, while the offer was for 21 crore shares.

Notably, the Sagility India IPO bidding started from November 5-7, the allotment was finalised on November 8, and the IPO will likely list on BSE, NSE on November 12, 2024.

Also Read | Sagility IPO Day 3 Highlights: Issue oversubscribed 3.2 times; check GMP

Sagility IPO Subscription Status

The initial public offer of Sagility IPO has been subscribed 3.20 times on the last day of subscription today, as per BSE data.

The initial share sale received bid for 1,23,99,75,500 shares against 38,70,64,594 shares on offer, according to BSE.

The portion for retail investors received 4.16 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 1.93 times. The QIBs part is booked 3.52 times. The employee portion has been subscribed 3.75 times.

Also Read | Sagility IPO Day 3 Highlights: Issue oversubscribed 3.2 times; check GMP

Sagility IPO Details

The IPO from the Bengaluru-based company consists solely of an offer for sale of 70.22 crore shares valued at 2,106.60 crore at the highest end of the price range. Promoter Sagility BV is divesting its shareholding through this OFS.

Sagility IPO has reserved not less than 75 per cent of the shares in the public issue for QIBs, not more than 15 per cent for NIIs, and not more than 10 per cent of the offer is reserved for retail investors. Employee portion has been reserved up to 1,900,000 equity shares.

Sagility India, which was previously called Berkmeer India, delivers solutions and services centered on healthcare for both Payers (US health insurers responsible for funding and reimbursing healthcare costs) and Providers (mainly hospitals, physicians, diagnostic services, and medical technology firms).

The complete amount raised from the public offering will be directed to the selling shareholders.

The book running lead managers for the Sagility India IPO include ICICI Securities, Iifl Securities, Jefferies India, and JP Morgan India, whereas Link Intime serves as the registrar for the offering.

Also Read | Sagility IPO Day 3: Issue booked 3.20x led by retail investor. Buy or not?

Latest Sagility IPO GMP

Sagility India IPO GMP on November 7 was +0.50. This indicates Sagility India share price was trading at a premium of 0.50 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Sagility India share price is indicated at 30.5 apiece, which is 1.67 per cent higher than the IPO price of 30.

According to the grey market activities over the past 10 sessions, the present GMP ( 0.50) indicates a downward trend. The minimum GMP recorded is 0, while the maximum GMP reached is 3, as per the insights from investorgain experts.

Grey market premium’ indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read | Sagility IPO: 10 key risks investors should know before subscribing to the issue
Sagility IPO details

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Nov 2024, 07:40 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOSagility IPO: Listing date on November 12, issue booked 3.20x led by retail investors. Check GMP, subscription status

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

147.55
03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-3.35 (-2.22%)

Tata Motors share price

805.70
03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-14.1 (-1.72%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

733.05
03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
49.45 (7.23%)

Ashok Leyland share price

222.00
03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
6.2 (2.87%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Aarti Industries share price

474.75
03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-40.3 (-7.82%)

Signatureglobal India share price

1,274.45
03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-107.95 (-7.81%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

1,200.50
03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-90.45 (-7.01%)

GMM Pfaudler share price

1,282.90
03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-92 (-6.69%)
More from Top Losers

Indian Hotels Company share price

733.05
03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
49.45 (7.23%)

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

1,098.90
03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
71.45 (6.95%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

996.05
03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
61.85 (6.62%)

One 97 Communications share price

848.15
03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
52.35 (6.58%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,375.000.00
    Chennai
    79,381.000.00
    Delhi
    79,533.000.00
    Kolkata
    79,385.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.