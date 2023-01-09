Sah Polymers IPO allotment: Finalisation of share allocation for the initial public offering (IPO) of Sah Polymers Ltd can be announced any time today. As per the tentative schedule of the public issue, Sah Polymers IPO allotment date is most likely on 9th January 2023. Those who applied for the public offer will be able to check their allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or on the website of official registrar of the IPO. Link Intime Private Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the Sah Polymers IPO.

Sah Polymers IPO allotment links

As mentioned above Those who have applied for the public issue can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of official registrar of the public issue. Link Intime Private Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue and its official web address is linkintime.co.in. For more convenience, a bidder can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check Sah Polymers IPO allotment status online.

Sah Polymers IPO allotment status check on BSE

After announcement of share allocation, a bidder can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide to check Sah Polymers IPO allotment status online:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Sah Polymers IPO;

3] Enter Sah Polymers IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Sah Polymers IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Sah Polymers IPO allotment status check on Linkintime

After announcement of share allocation, a bidder can login at Link Intime's direct link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide to check Sah Polymers IPO allotment status online:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Sah Polymers IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Sah Polymers IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Sah Polymers IPO GMP today

According to market observers, Sah Polymers share price is trading at a premium of ₹3 in grey market today.