Sah Polymers IPO allotment date today. How to check status online

Sah Polymers IPO allotment: Finalisation of share allocation for the initial public offering (IPO) of Sah Polymers Ltd can be announced any time today. As per the tentative schedule of the public issue, Sah Polymers IPO allotment date is most likely on 9th January 2023. Those who applied for the public offer will be able to check their allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or on the website of official registrar of the IPO. Link Intime Private Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the Sah Polymers IPO.

