Sah Polymers IPO closer to full subscription, 3 days to go. Subscribe or not?

"The Polymers market size is expected to reach $790bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the period of 2022-27. The company manufactures and sells Polypropylene which is a very lightweight polymer and used as a substitute for various other polymers. Moreover, the global market for FIBC is estimated at $6701.5mn in 2022 and is projected to reach $9109.7mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% which is likely to aid in the company’s growth. Based on FY22 earnings the company is valued at 38.3x P/E, 27.9x EV/EBITDA and 2.4x EV/Sales. While, the company has a quality product mix, strong customer base across geographies and industries, good financials and a wide product portfolio, the issue seems pricey based on the current financials," said Reliance Securities.