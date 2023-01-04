Sah Polymers IPO: GMP on the last day of the subscription

The initial public offer (IPO) of polymer manufacturer Sah Polymers was subscribed 5.35 times on the third day of subscription on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The initial share-sale received bids for 2,99,95,450 shares against 56,10,000 shares on offer. The offer opened for public subscription on Friday, December 30, 2022 and will conclude on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

