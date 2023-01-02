Sah Polymers IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 2 of the issue2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 08:21 AM IST
- Sah Polymers IPO has a fresh issue of 1.02 crore equity shares
The initial public offer (IPO) of Sah Polymers was subscribed 86 per cent on the first day of subscription on Friday, December 30, 2022. The initial share-sale received bids for 48,04,470 shares against 56,10,000 shares on offer. The price band of the issue, which will conclude on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, has been fixed at ₹61 to ₹65 per share.
