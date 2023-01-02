Sah Polymers IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 2 of the issue

The initial public offer (IPO) of Sah Polymers was subscribed 86 per cent on the first day of subscription on Friday, December 30, 2022. The initial share-sale received bids for 48,04,470 shares against 56,10,000 shares on offer. The price band of the issue, which will conclude on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, has been fixed at ₹61 to ₹65 per share.

