Sah Polymers IPO subscribed over 2 times; 2 more days left to bid. Check latest GMP2 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 07:51 AM IST
- Sah Polymers IPO was subscribed 2.37 times on the day two of the offer on Monday
The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Sah Polymers was subscribed 2.37 times on the second day of subscription on Monday. The IPO received bids for 1,33,06,420 shares against 56,10,000 shares on offer, as per the exchange data. The offer opened for public subscription on Friday, December 30, 2022 and will conclude on Wednesday, January 3, 2023.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started