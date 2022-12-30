Sah Polymers IPO opens today: Should you subscribe? GMP, key details to know2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 07:52 AM IST
- Sah Polymers IPO is a fresh issue of 1,02,00,000 equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component
The initial public offering (IPO) of polymer manufacturer Sah Polymers will open for subscription on Friday, December 30, 2022 and conclude on January 4, 2023. The company has fixed a price band of ₹61 to Rs65 per share for its issue.
