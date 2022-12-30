Sah Polymers IPO opens today: Should you subscribe? GMP, key details to know

“Considering the FY22 adjusted EPS of ₹1.70 on a post-issue basis, the company is going to list at a P/E of 38.32x with a market cap of ₹1,677 mn. We assign a “Subscribe" rating to this IPO as the company has a diversified product portfolio with a customer base across geographies and industries. Also, it is available at reasonable valuations considering the future growth potential of the company," said Marwadi Shares and Financial Services.