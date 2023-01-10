Sah Polymers IPO: Latest GMP as all eyes on shares listing after allotment2 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 08:17 AM IST
- Sah Polymers IPO was subscribed 17.46 times by the last day of the issue
The finalisation of the basis of share allotment of Sah Polymers IPO is done and if allotted, the shares will get credited to the demat accounts on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Now, all eyes are on the listing of the company's shares that is likely to debut this week.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started