Home / Markets / Ipo /  Sah Polymers IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online

Sah Polymers IPO: After closure of bidding on 4th January 2023, bidders of the initial public offering (IPO) of Sah Polymers Ltd. The public issue worth 66.30 crore was subscribed 17.46 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 39.78 times during four days subscription from 30th December 2022 to 4th January 2023. As per the tentative schedule of the public offer, Sah Polymers IPO allotment date is most likely on 9th January 2023. Meanwhile, ahead of share allocation date, grey market sentiments have gone flat in regard to Sah Polymers IPO. As per the primary market observers, shares of Sah Polymers Ltd are available at a premium of 3 in grey market today.

Sah Polymers IPO GMP today

As told by market observers, Sah Polymers IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 3, which is 2 higher from its Friday GMP of Re 1. So, the grey market has been able to remain positive on the public issue. Market observers said that mixed sentiments on Dalal Street is one of the major reasons for the flat grey market sentiments in regard to Sah Polymers IPO as Nifty is still trading in a range and yet to give any clarity about its future course of action. They said that one positive thing that grey market has been signaling since opening of the public issue is remaining positive on the public issue despite weakness in the markets. This means, there can be sharp upside movement in grey market sentiments once there is trend reversal in secondary market.

Sah Polymers IPO allotment: How to check status online

Those who have applied for the public issue can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the public issue. Link Intime Private Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue. For more convenience, a bidder cna login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check Sah Polymers IPO allotment status online.

Sah Polymers IPO allotment status check on Linkintime

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Sah Polymers IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Sah Polymers IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Sah Polymers IPO allotment status check on BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Sah Polymers IPO;

3] Enter Sah Polymers IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Sah Polymers IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout