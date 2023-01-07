Sah Polymers IPO: After closure of bidding on 4th January 2023, bidders of the initial public offering (IPO) of Sah Polymers Ltd. The public issue worth ₹66.30 crore was subscribed 17.46 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 39.78 times during four days subscription from 30th December 2022 to 4th January 2023. As per the tentative schedule of the public offer, Sah Polymers IPO allotment date is most likely on 9th January 2023. Meanwhile, ahead of share allocation date, grey market sentiments have gone flat in regard to Sah Polymers IPO. As per the primary market observers, shares of Sah Polymers Ltd are available at a premium of ₹3 in grey market today.

Sah Polymers IPO GMP today

As told by market observers, Sah Polymers IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹3, which is ₹2 higher from its Friday GMP of Re 1. So, the grey market has been able to remain positive on the public issue. Market observers said that mixed sentiments on Dalal Street is one of the major reasons for the flat grey market sentiments in regard to Sah Polymers IPO as Nifty is still trading in a range and yet to give any clarity about its future course of action. They said that one positive thing that grey market has been signaling since opening of the public issue is remaining positive on the public issue despite weakness in the markets. This means, there can be sharp upside movement in grey market sentiments once there is trend reversal in secondary market.

Sah Polymers IPO allotment: How to check status online

Those who have applied for the public issue can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the public issue. Link Intime Private Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue. For more convenience, a bidder cna login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check Sah Polymers IPO allotment status online.

Sah Polymers IPO allotment status check on Linkintime

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Sah Polymers IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Sah Polymers IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Sah Polymers IPO allotment status check on BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Sah Polymers IPO;

3] Enter Sah Polymers IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Sah Polymers IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.