Sah Polymers IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online2 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2023, 12:20 PM IST
- Sah Polymers IPO allotment date is most likely on 9th January 2023
Sah Polymers IPO: After closure of bidding on 4th January 2023, bidders of the initial public offering (IPO) of Sah Polymers Ltd. The public issue worth ₹66.30 crore was subscribed 17.46 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 39.78 times during four days subscription from 30th December 2022 to 4th January 2023. As per the tentative schedule of the public offer, Sah Polymers IPO allotment date is most likely on 9th January 2023. Meanwhile, ahead of share allocation date, grey market sentiments have gone flat in regard to Sah Polymers IPO. As per the primary market observers, shares of Sah Polymers Ltd are available at a premium of ₹3 in grey market today.
