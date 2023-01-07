Sah Polymers IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online

Sah Polymers IPO GMP today

As told by market observers, Sah Polymers IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹3, which is ₹2 higher from its Friday GMP of Re 1. So, the grey market has been able to remain positive on the public issue. Market observers said that mixed sentiments on Dalal Street is one of the major reasons for the flat grey market sentiments in regard to Sah Polymers IPO as Nifty is still trading in a range and yet to give any clarity about its future course of action. They said that one positive thing that grey market has been signaling since opening of the public issue is remaining positive on the public issue despite weakness in the markets. This means, there can be sharp upside movement in grey market sentiments once there is trend reversal in secondary market.