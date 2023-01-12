Sah Polymers IPO listing date has been fixed on 12th January 2023 i.e. today. As per the information available on BSE website , effective from Thursday, January 12, 2023, the equity shares of Sah Polymers Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'T' group of securities. According to stock market experts, the public issue worth ₹66.30 crore received better than expected response despite being highly priced. They said that polymers market is expected to surge and company's fundamentals are looking strong, so the stock may have a positive debut on Dalal Street today.

Speaking on Sah Polymers IPO listing price, Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com, Dealing in Pre-IPO & Unlisted Shares, said, "Sah Polymers IPO got an adequate response despite being richly priced. The subscription of Sah Polymers IPO can be attributed to tiny issue size, which in turn may help it to list on a positive note. We may expect marginal positive listing around ₹70 ₹73 per share levels."

On Dalal Street volatility and its impact on Sah Polymers IPO listing, Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at Share India said, "Sah Polymers share listing may get impacted by the ongoing market volatility. In case of weak market sentiments, we expect that the IPO may list around 3 per cent 5 per cent premium of it’s upper price band of ₹65 per equity share."

On why Sah Polymers share price may open on a higher note, Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart said, "The market for polymers is anticipated to reach US$790 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5 per cent from 2022 to 2027. Sah Polymers Limited is a manufacturer and seller of Polypropylene (PP) / High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) FIBC Bags, Woven Sacks, HDPE/PP Woven Fabrics, and Woven polymers. The business has a wide range of clients from different industries and regions, as well as a robust product offering. A management team with expertise is also advantageous. The business has recorded significant growth on the financial front."

Click here for latest stock market stories

Santosh Meena of Swastika Investmart went on to add that the issue's PE value of 23.13 is higher than that of its competitors. He said that the company relies on a limited number of clients, and the issue size was also small.

Asked about the Sah Polymers IPO listing, Santosh Meena said, "Sah Polymers IPO was subscribed 17.46 times overall, 39.78 times in the retail category, 2.40 times in the QIB category, and 32.69 times in the NII category by January 4, 2023. With such a good subscription rate and a current GMP of about 13%, Sah Polymers is expected to have a positive listing."

What Sah Polymers IPO GMP signals

According to primary market observers, shares of Sah Polymers are available at a premium of ₹7 in grey market today, which means grey market is expecting that Sah Polymers share may list around ₹72 ( ₹65 + ₹7) on Dalal Street today.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.