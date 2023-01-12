Sah Polymers IPO listing date today. Experts see positive debut of shares

Sah Polymers IPO listing date has been fixed on 12th January 2023 i.e. today. As per the information available on BSE website, effective from Thursday, January 12, 2023, the equity shares of Sah Polymers Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'T' group of securities. According to stock market experts, the public issue worth ₹66.30 crore received better than expected response despite being highly priced. They said that polymers market is expected to surge and company's fundamentals are looking strong, so the stock may have a positive debut on Dalal Street today.

