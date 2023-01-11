Sah Polymers IPO: What GMP reflects ahead of share listing date2 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 07:31 AM IST
- Sah Polymers IPO GMP today is ₹7, say primary market observers
Sah Polymers IPO: After announcement of share allocation, allottees and market observers are eagerly waiting for Sah Polymers IPO listing date, which is most likely on 12th January 2023. However, official confirmation in regard to Sah Polymers share listing date is still awaited. But, before hitting secondary markets, Sah Polymers share price has surged in the grey market today. According to primary market observers, shares of Sah Polymers are available at a premium of ₹7 in grey market today.
