Sah Polymers IPO: After announcement of share allocation, allottees and market observers are eagerly waiting for Sah Polymers IPO listing date, which is most likely on 12th January 2023. However, official confirmation in regard to Sah Polymers share listing date is still awaited. But, before hitting secondary markets, Sah Polymers share price has surged in the grey market today. According to primary market observers, shares of Sah Polymers are available at a premium of ₹7 in grey market today.

Sah Polymers IPO GMP today

As told by market observers, Sah Polymers IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹7, which is ₹2 higher from its Tuesday GMP of ₹5. They said that after change in secondary market sentiments, grey market sentiments in regard to the Sah Polymers IPO has also improved. However, they said that despite weak sentiments on Dalal Street, Sah Polymers IPO GMP remained in positive territory, which is a big plus about the initial issue. They said that market sentiments have changed on Tuesday session and hence much will depend upon the market sentiments on share listing date but grey market has been signaling that Sah Polymers share price may have a positive debut on Dalal Street.

What this GMP means?

Market observers said that Sah Polymers IPO GMP today is ₹7, which means grey market is expecting that Sah Polymers IPO listing price would be around ₹72 ( ₹65 + ₹7), which is more than 10 per cent from its price band of ₹61 to ₹65 per equity share. Observers maintained that grey market sentiments have improved after improvement in secondary market sentiments. However, it remained in positive territory even when Dalal Street sentiments were negative. This means grey market is expecting positive debut of Sah Polymers shares in bulls case while in bear case, it is expecting flat listing of Sah Polymers shares.

However, stock market experts maintained that one should not rely much on grey market sentiments as it is a non-regulated figure, which is highly speculative. It has nothing to do with the financials of the company. So, one should go with one's conviction developed after scanning the balance sheet of the company and need not to pay much attention to Sah Polymers IPO GMP.