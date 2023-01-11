Sah Polymers IPO: What GMP reflects ahead of share listing date

Sah Polymers IPO GMP today

As told by market observers, Sah Polymers IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹7, which is ₹2 higher from its Tuesday GMP of ₹5. They said that after change in secondary market sentiments, grey market sentiments in regard to the Sah Polymers IPO has also improved. However, they said that despite weak sentiments on Dalal Street, Sah Polymers IPO GMP remained in positive territory, which is a big plus about the initial issue. They said that market sentiments have changed on Tuesday session and hence much will depend upon the market sentiments on share listing date but grey market has been signaling that Sah Polymers share price may have a positive debut on Dalal Street.