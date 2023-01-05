Sah Polymers IPO: What GMP signals after closure of subscription?2 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 07:28 AM IST
- Sah Polymers IPO GMP today: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹5 in grey market today, say primary market observers
Sah Polymers IPO: After closure of bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Sah Polymers Limited, all eyes are now set on the Sah Polymers IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 9th January 2022. In four days of bidding from 30th December 2022 to 4th January, the public issue worth ₹66.30 crore was subscribed 17.46 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 39.78 times. Meanwhile, grey market has also become volatile after the closure of Sah Polymers IPO subscription. According to primary market observers, shares of Sah Polymers are available at a premium of ₹5 in grey market today.
