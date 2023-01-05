Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Sah Polymers IPO: What GMP signals after closure of subscription?

2 min read . 07:28 AM ISTAsit Manohar
Sah Polymers IPO subscription status: The public issue has been subscribed 39.78 times in retail category.

  • Sah Polymers IPO GMP today: Shares of the company are available at a premium of 5 in grey market today, say primary market observers

Sah Polymers IPO: After closure of bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Sah Polymers Limited, all eyes are now set on the Sah Polymers IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 9th January 2022. In four days of bidding from 30th December 2022 to 4th January, the public issue worth 66.30 crore was subscribed 17.46 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 39.78 times. Meanwhile, grey market has also become volatile after the closure of Sah Polymers IPO subscription. According to primary market observers, shares of Sah Polymers are available at a premium of 5 in grey market today.

Sah Polymers IPO: After closure of bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Sah Polymers Limited, all eyes are now set on the Sah Polymers IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 9th January 2022. In four days of bidding from 30th December 2022 to 4th January, the public issue worth 66.30 crore was subscribed 17.46 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 39.78 times. Meanwhile, grey market has also become volatile after the closure of Sah Polymers IPO subscription. According to primary market observers, shares of Sah Polymers are available at a premium of 5 in grey market today.

Sah Polymers IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Sah Polymers IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 5, which is 10 lower from its Tuesday evening GMP of 15. They said that on Wednesday morning Sah Polymers IPO GMP was around 10. So, in near 36 hours, Sah Polymers IPO GMP has dipped from 15 to 5 per equity share. On reason for such big dip in Sah Polymers IPO GMP today, market observers said that rend reversal on Dalal Street is the major reason as grey market is expecting that in bears' case, Sah Polymers IPO listing may get dent sentiments of the high net worth investors, which includes FII and mutual fund. However, they said that public issue has received strong response from investors and the issue may pare its lost ground in the grey market once there is trend reversal in secondary markets.

Sah Polymers IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Sah Polymers IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 5, which is 10 lower from its Tuesday evening GMP of 15. They said that on Wednesday morning Sah Polymers IPO GMP was around 10. So, in near 36 hours, Sah Polymers IPO GMP has dipped from 15 to 5 per equity share. On reason for such big dip in Sah Polymers IPO GMP today, market observers said that rend reversal on Dalal Street is the major reason as grey market is expecting that in bears' case, Sah Polymers IPO listing may get dent sentiments of the high net worth investors, which includes FII and mutual fund. However, they said that public issue has received strong response from investors and the issue may pare its lost ground in the grey market once there is trend reversal in secondary markets.

What this Sah Polymers IPO GMP means?

Market observers went on to add that Sah Polymers IPO GMP today is 5, which means grey market believes that Sah Polymers IPO listing would be around 70, around 7.50 per cent higher from its price band of 61 to 65 per equity share. This means, grey market believes that despite weak sentiments of Dalal Street, the public issue may have a positive debut in secondary markets.

What this Sah Polymers IPO GMP means?

Market observers went on to add that Sah Polymers IPO GMP today is 5, which means grey market believes that Sah Polymers IPO listing would be around 70, around 7.50 per cent higher from its price band of 61 to 65 per equity share. This means, grey market believes that despite weak sentiments of Dalal Street, the public issue may have a positive debut in secondary markets.

Sah Polymers IPO subscription status

After four days of bidding, the public issue got subscribed 17.46 times. Its retail portion was subscribed 39.78 times whereas its NII portion was subscribed 32.69 times.

Sah Polymers IPO subscription status

After four days of bidding, the public issue got subscribed 17.46 times. Its retail portion was subscribed 39.78 times whereas its NII portion was subscribed 32.69 times.

Sah Polymers IPO details

The finalisation of share allotment is expected on 9th January whereas the public issue is expected to list on BSE and NSE on 12th January 2023.

Sah Polymers IPO details

The finalisation of share allotment is expected on 9th January whereas the public issue is expected to list on BSE and NSE on 12th January 2023.

