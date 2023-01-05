Sah Polymers IPO: What GMP signals after closure of subscription?

Sah Polymers IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Sah Polymers IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹5, which is ₹10 lower from its Tuesday evening GMP of ₹15. They said that on Wednesday morning Sah Polymers IPO GMP was around ₹10. So, in near 36 hours, Sah Polymers IPO GMP has dipped from ₹15 to ₹5 per equity share. On reason for such big dip in Sah Polymers IPO GMP today, market observers said that rend reversal on Dalal Street is the major reason as grey market is expecting that in bears' case, Sah Polymers IPO listing may get dent sentiments of the high net worth investors, which includes FII and mutual fund. However, they said that public issue has received strong response from investors and the issue may pare its lost ground in the grey market once there is trend reversal in secondary markets.