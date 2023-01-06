Sah Polymers IPO: What GMP signals as all eye set on share allotment date2 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 07:39 AM IST
- Sah Polymers share price premium has dipped from ₹15 to Re 1 in last 60 hours in grey market, say primary market observers
Sah Polymers IPO: After closure of bidding for the IPO (Initial Public Offering) of Sah Polymers, bidders are eagerly waiting for finalisation of share allocation. As per the tentative schedule of the public issue worth ₹66.30 crore, Sah Polymers IPO allotment date is most likely on 9th January 2023.
