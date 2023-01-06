Sah Polymers IPO: What GMP signals as all eye set on share allotment date

Sah Polymers IPO GMP today

Primary market observers went on to add that Sah Polymers IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is Re 1, which was ₹5 on Thursday. This means, Sah Polymers IPO GMP has dipped from ₹5 to Re 1 in last 24 hours. However, it would be interesting to know that in last 60 hours, Sah Polymers IPO grey market sentiment has depreciated from ₹15 to Re 1. Highlighting upon the reasons for Sah Polymers IPO GMP nosedive, market observers said that dip in secondary markets for last two successive days could be the major reasons. Apart from this, global cues are also negative as minutes from the Federal Reserve’s meeting sounded a cautious tone on interest rates. So, grey market sentiments have dropped with an expectation that both global and domestic markets are under the bears' grip these days.