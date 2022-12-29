Sah Polymers IPO: What GMP signals as issue opens for subscription tomorrow1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 08:12 AM IST
- Sah Polymers IPO: The bid for anchor investors will open on Thursday, December 29, 2022
The initial public offering (IPO) of polymer manufacturer Sah Polymers will open for subscription tomorrow i.e., on Friday, December 30, 2022 and will conclude on January 4, 2023. The issue has a price band of ₹61 to ₹65 per share. The bid for anchor investors will open on Thursday, December 29, 2022.
