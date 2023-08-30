Sahaj Fashions IPO allotment date: Sahaj Fashions IPO share allotment will take place on Friday, September 1. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Sahaj Fashions IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Monday, September 4, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Tuesday, September 5 .

Sahaj Fashions listing date has been fixed for Wednesday, September 6 on NSE SME. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Sahaj Fashions IPO.

If you have applied for the Sahaj Fashions IPO, you can check your Sahaj Fashions IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

You can check the Sahaj Fashions IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1

Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2

Select "Sahaj Fashions IPO" in company name section.

Step 3

Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Step 4

Click at 'Search'

Your Sahaj Fashions IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Sahaj Fashions IPO GMP today

Sahaj Fashions IPO GMP today or or grey market premium on Wednesday was +1 similar the previous two trading sessions. This indicates Sahaj Fashions share price were trading at a premium of ₹1 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Sahaj Fashions share price is apiece, which ₹31 is 3.33% higher than the IPO price of ₹30.

On Sunday, Sahaj Fashions IPO GMP was ₹4. According to topsharebrokers.com, today IPO GMP trending downward and expects a tepid listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹5.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Sahaj Fashions IPO details

Sahaj Fashions IPO is a fixed price issue and the total issue size is ₹13.96 crore. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 4,476,000 shares at ₹30 per share, and offer for sale (OFS) component consists of 176,000 shares of ₹10.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards the funding of working capital requirements including margin money, prepayment/repayment of certain secured borrowings availed by the company, and for general corporate purposes.

Rohit Toshniwal, Sadhana Toshniwal, Norat Mal Choudhary, Prabha Lakhotia, Rakesh Choudhary, Mukul Lakhotia, and Nitin Toshniwal are the company's promoters.

