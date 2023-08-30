Sahaj Fashions IPO allotment on Friday: GMP, here's how to check allotment status2 min read 30 Aug 2023, 10:41 PM IST
Sahaj Fashions IPO allotment date is September 1. Refund process starts on September 4. Listing date is September 6.
Sahaj Fashions IPO allotment date: Sahaj Fashions IPO share allotment will take place on Friday, September 1. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Sahaj Fashions IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started